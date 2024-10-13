Occupants steal scholarships for children in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region - Resistance
In the occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians systematically misappropriate student scholarships. In Makiivka, the director of a lyceum embezzled 175,000 rubles intended for student payments.
It is not the first time that Russians have appropriated student scholarships in the temporarily occupied territories of the east. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
It is noted that the non-payment of scholarships to students of colleges and vocational schools has become a common phenomenon that most students have accepted. However, the situation has changed in Makiivka, where the director of a lyceum cooperating with the Russian occupation administration embezzled 175 thousand Russian rubles intended for scholarships.
This is already a trend when the occupation administrations of educational institutions have organized criminal schemes through which they misappropriate funds intended for scholarships,
The situation is similar with students of the Luhansk Art and Industrial College, including many orphans who have not received scholarships for six months. This indicates a systematic theft of funds, which has become the norm under the occupation.
The occupation administrations continue to ignore the needs of children who need financial support for education, while collaborators receive promises of "sky-high" salaries and social benefits,
