In the TOT of Ukraine, Russians want to involve more priests of the Kremlin church in the educational process in schools. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians plan to involve more priests of the Kremlin church in the educational process in order to "spiritually and morally educate" young people.

Of course, in reality, the so-called clergy will promote the so-called "Russian world," namely obedience to the tsar, and will spread Russian propaganda of hypocrisy and lies. It is also the churches that have the main function of anti-Western rhetoric, - the statement said.

Currently, the leadership of the Russian church has already been tasked with developing a set of classes and identifying those responsible for conducting them. After that, they should send their concept to the education departments of the occupation administrations.

The Center for National Resistance notes that in conditions when the enemy uses schools as an element of destroying the identity of an entire generation of the nation, it is the parents who bear the greatest responsibility for the upbringing of the child, - added the CNS.

