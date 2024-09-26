Schools in occupied Mariupol plan to produce drones for the “svo” - Resistance

The 47th school of the temporarily occupied Mariupol will design and manufacture drones for the needs of the Russian army, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, the occupiers have opened a specialized engineering class with an aviation focus. This is part of Putin's program called "education".

"This is not the first time that Russians have used children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to produce weapons that later kill Ukrainians and destroy our cities. For this purpose, the Kremlin has published textbooks on "unmanned aerial systems" and provided schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They were published in Russia by the drone manufacturer Geoscan and the Prosveshchenie publishing house," the statement said.

The Center emphasized that an entire generation of Ukrainian youth is witnessing militarization, which creates the illusion that the war unleashed by Putin's Russia on our land is a commonplace. But this is not just an illusion. Children are actually being drawn into the war.

