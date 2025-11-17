Occupied Donetsk and surrounding areas plunged into blackout after drone attack - media

Temporarily occupied Donetsk and surrounding areas plunged into darkness on the night of Monday, November 17. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that, according to unconfirmed data, the "Chaikine" substation was attacked. Many drones were recorded over the city, and air defense was working.

In addition to Donetsk, occupied Yasynuvata and at least the Chervonohvardiiskyi district of Makiivka were left without electricity. - it is said in one of the messages.

Information about an emergency shutdown of the Starobesheve TPP also appeared.

Recall

On the evening of November 13, explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk, which led to a power outage for 3,100 subscribers in the Voroshylovskyi and Kyivskyi districts. The city was attacked by drones, possibly hitting the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant.

