Drone attack: temporarily occupied Donetsk engulfed in massive fire - media
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Donetsk, a massive fire broke out on October 11 after a drone attack. It started in the area of the Sigma hypermarket near the Sloviansk-Donetsk-Mariupol bypass road.
A large-scale fire broke out in temporarily occupied Donetsk after a drone attack on the evening of October 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the fire started in the area of the "Sigma" hypermarket (formerly "Auchan") near the Sloviansk-Donetsk-Mariupol bypass road.
Recall
According to Petro Andryushchenko, head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation", an active transfer of Russian troops is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy continues to strengthen its positions, using temporarily occupied Donetsk as the main transit center for equipment and personnel.
