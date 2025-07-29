In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied according to a schedule - only 3 hours once every 3 days. Curators from the Russian Federation recognized the problem, but it seems that its solution has not been agreed upon. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, according to UNN.

Water apocalypse in temporarily occupied Donetsk. In the temporarily occupied Donbas, there is a humanitarian catastrophe. In Donetsk and Makiivka, water is supplied according to a schedule: 3 hours once every 3 days. But even this water often does not arrive. - reports the Resistance.

The post states that the Russian leadership recognized the problem, but the solution is on the verge of a "farce."

Instead of solutions, the Kremlin sent "water trucks": 75 vehicles for a city of a million people. Farce and unsanitary conditions. - reports the National Resistance Center.

Local collaborators, as noted by the CNS, themselves admit the catastrophe.

According to the Resistance, the "minister of housing and communal services of the DNR" called for evacuation due to the threat of epidemics.

This is the result of Russia's colonial policy: Donbas has become a testing ground for experiments, not "liberation." - summarizes the National Resistance Center.

Earlier, UNN reported that the situation with water supply in occupied Donetsk is deteriorating, water will be supplied once every three days.

The water crisis caused by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) is intensifying and leading to unsanitary living conditions in several regions.