Water supply collapse in occupied Donetsk: invaders "solve" water shortage with water trucks and call for evacuation
In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied for only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe. The Russian leadership has recognized the problem, but its solution is limited to 75 water trucks for a city of a million people, and local collaborators are calling for evacuation due to the threat of epidemics.
In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied according to a schedule - only 3 hours once every 3 days. Curators from the Russian Federation recognized the problem, but it seems that its solution has not been agreed upon. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, according to UNN.
Water apocalypse in temporarily occupied Donetsk. In the temporarily occupied Donbas, there is a humanitarian catastrophe. In Donetsk and Makiivka, water is supplied according to a schedule: 3 hours once every 3 days. But even this water often does not arrive.
The post states that the Russian leadership recognized the problem, but the solution is on the verge of a "farce."
Instead of solutions, the Kremlin sent "water trucks": 75 vehicles for a city of a million people. Farce and unsanitary conditions.
Local collaborators, as noted by the CNS, themselves admit the catastrophe.
According to the Resistance, the "minister of housing and communal services of the DNR" called for evacuation due to the threat of epidemics.
This is the result of Russia's colonial policy: Donbas has become a testing ground for experiments, not "liberation."
The water crisis caused by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) is intensifying and leading to unsanitary living conditions in several regions.