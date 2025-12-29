SOF destroyed Russian military facilities in occupied Donbas: video and details of the operation

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions using FP-2 attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

This happened on the night of December 28: in the Donetsk region, near the settlement of Makiivka, a warehouse storing Shahed-type UAVs was hit, and near the settlement of Nikonorivka, SSO drones struck the enemy's pontoon crossing.

In the Luhansk region, in the area of the settlement of Antratsyt, the Special Operations Forces worked on the location of a repair unit from the 1435th motorized rifle regiment.

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of Russian military intelligence special forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. More than 120 servicemen of the 14th Special Purpose Brigade of the Russian GRU were eliminated or wounded.