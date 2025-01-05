Russia opened a propaganda center for the training of young Ukrainians in the occupied Makiivka for the tasks of the Russian armed forces

In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, the Russian occupiers opened a new propaganda center called “Tochka”, which aims to prepare young Ukrainians for service in the Russian army.

The Center for National Resistance writes, reports to UNN.

Details

The center organized courses in drone control and tactical medicine, which is part of the Kremlin's strategy to militarize the younger generation in the occupied territories.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers do not stop taking Ukrainian children to Russia for “training”.

In 2024, about 3,700 children were brought from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region as part of a program that included excursions and instruction on how to enter Russian universities.

The National Resistance Center calls on citizens to report information about members of Russian propaganda cells.

Data can be sent anonymously through a special form - @official_sprotyv_bot

