Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Russia opened a propaganda center for the training of young Ukrainians in the occupied Makiivka for the tasks of the Russian armed forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35143 views

A propaganda center “Tochka” was opened in Makiivka to prepare Ukrainian youth for service in the Russian army. The occupiers also took about 3700 children from Donetsk region to Russia in 2024.

In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, the Russian occupiers opened a new  propaganda center called “Tochka”, which aims to prepare young Ukrainians for service in the Russian army.

The Center for National Resistance writes, reports to UNN.

Details

The center organized courses in drone control and tactical medicine, which is part of the Kremlin's strategy to militarize the younger generation in the occupied territories.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers do not stop taking Ukrainian children to Russia for “training”.

In 2024, about 3,700 children were brought from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region as part of a program that included excursions and instruction on how to enter Russian universities.

The National Resistance Center calls on citizens to report information about members of Russian propaganda cells.

Data can be sent anonymously through a special form - @official_sprotyv_bot

Previously

UNN wrote that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are actively developing the cult of the personality of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.  

SocietyWar
makiivkaMakiivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising