In the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk Oblast, drinking water is provided exclusively to Russian military personnel. The local population, despite the humanitarian crisis, receives it on a residual basis - at inflated prices or has no access at all. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that water tanks have arrived in the TOT of Donetsk Oblast - but exclusively for the needs of militants.

Despite the humanitarian catastrophe, dozens of deaths from thirst and illness due to unsanitary conditions - local residents receive water on a residual basis. - the message says.

According to the CNR, water is either sold at an inflated price or not provided at all.

Recall

In occupied Makiivka and Donetsk, water is supplied for only 3 hours once every 3 days, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe. The Russian leadership has acknowledged the problem, but its solution is limited to 75 water trucks for a city of a million people, and local collaborators are calling for evacuation due to the threat of epidemics.

