Was going to adjust the missile strike on the military institute: SBU exposed the "mole" of the FSB
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine detained a cadet recruited by the FSB, who was collecting data for a missile strike on the military institute. The traitor was passing on the coordinates and schedules of the cadets' stay.
The Security Service detained a cadet of a leading Ukrainian military institute, who turned out to be an FSB agent. On the instructions of the enemy, the traitor had to adjust a missile strike on the facilities of the educational institution where he was studying. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.
To complete this task, the defendant marked on the maps the coordinates of the training buildings, training grounds and barracks of the institute, as well as the production facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, where the cadets held field classes. In addition, while at these locations, the agent took hidden photos of the objects with reference to the area
Details
The defendant also prepared "reports" for sending to the FSB curator, in which he described even the schedule of the cadets' stay at various facilities.
SBU cyber specialists exposed a Russian agent, documented his work for the Russian Federation and detained him on the territory of the university.
According to the investigation, the attacker came into the FSB's field of vision when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.
However, instead of money from the Rashists, the agent of the aggressor country received a suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).
The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The Security Service detained an "FSB mole", who got a job at a defense plant in the Odesa region to steal new developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.