Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 16695 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 32665 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 33606 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 27281 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 55006 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 39370 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27315 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31497 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 63055 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attacker of a TCR serviceman with a pickaxe in Lviv region detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

In Stryi, a man was detained who wounded a TCR serviceman who served in the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The attacker hit the serviceman with a pickaxe during mobilization notification activities.

Attacker of a TCR serviceman with a pickaxe in Lviv region detained

In Stryi, Lviv region, a man was detained for injuring a TCR serviceman, who served in the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, with a pickaxe, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Thanks to the coordinated work of law enforcement officers, the attacker was found and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

"On the evening of December 10 this year, in Stryi, while performing official duties, a local resident injured a serviceman of the Stryi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who in 2023 was transferred to service from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo," the report says.

That evening, as indicated, servicemen together with the police were carrying out measures to inform the population about mobilization. During the verification of registration documents, a 52-year-old local resident refused to provide them and began to flee on a bicycle, the prosecutor's office noted.

"When the serviceman caught up with the fugitive, he pulled out a pickaxe he was carrying, swung it, and hit the serviceman in the side. After committing the act, he threw away the weapon and fled, and the wounded man with a chopped wound was taken to the hospital," the report says.

In Lviv Oblast, a man attacked a TCC serviceman with a kitchen axe-hammer during a document check09.12.25, 21:25 • 2904 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Lviv Oblast
Stryi