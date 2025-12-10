Attacker of a TCR serviceman with a pickaxe in Lviv region detained

In Stryi, Lviv region, a man was detained for injuring a TCR serviceman, who served in the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, with a pickaxe, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Thanks to the coordinated work of law enforcement officers, the attacker was found and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

"On the evening of December 10 this year, in Stryi, while performing official duties, a local resident injured a serviceman of the Stryi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who in 2023 was transferred to service from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo," the report says.

That evening, as indicated, servicemen together with the police were carrying out measures to inform the population about mobilization. During the verification of registration documents, a 52-year-old local resident refused to provide them and began to flee on a bicycle, the prosecutor's office noted.

"When the serviceman caught up with the fugitive, he pulled out a pickaxe he was carrying, swung it, and hit the serviceman in the side. After committing the act, he threw away the weapon and fled, and the wounded man with a chopped wound was taken to the hospital," the report says.

In Lviv Oblast, a man attacked a TCC serviceman with a kitchen axe-hammer during a document check