In Lviv Oblast, a man attacked a TCC serviceman with a kitchen axe-hammer during a document check

In the Lviv region, during a document check, a man attacked a TCC serviceman with a kitchen "axe-hammer"; the injured person was hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command "West".

As reported by OC "West", today in the Lviv region there was another case of brazen aggression against the personnel of the notification group, which acted in accordance with the law and accompanied by a police officer.

During a document check, a citizen of Ukraine of mobilization age, trying to avoid identification, attacked and inflicted injuries on a serviceman with an object previously resembling a kitchen tool such as an "axe-hammer". - the message says.

The injured person was hospitalized; his life is not in danger. Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions.

OC "West" added that this attack occurred less than a week after the tragedy in Lviv, where a serviceman died from a stab wound inflicted by a citizen while the notification group was performing its official duties.

In two incidents, citizens deliberately ignored legal requirements, tried to avoid identification, and used physical violence. These actions pose a direct threat to the life and health of servicemen and police officers who work within their powers during the legal regime of martial law. The formation of a negative attitude towards TCC and SP, the normalization of evasion, memes about "mobilization abuse", the discrediting of military personnel, toxic narratives, and long-term disinformation have become commonplace in social networks and private conversations. These information influences create an environment in which aggression against representatives of the defense forces is perceived by some citizens as justified or even "heroic", which directly leads to real attacks. - the message says.

OC "West" called on citizens to behave responsibly, comply with the legal requirements of the military and law enforcement officers, and realize that any aggression against representatives of the defense forces is a criminal offense with inevitable legal responsibility.

During the war, internal aggression against the military is unacceptable. The Ukrainian army cannot effectively fight on two fronts: against an external enemy and against the irresponsibility of those who allow themselves to disregard the law and endanger the lives of servicemen. - stated in the message.

