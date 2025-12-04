In Lviv, a TCC serviceman died after a stab wound, the attacker was detained - prosecutor's office

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

In Lviv, on the evening of December 3, a serviceman of the TCC received a fatal injury. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Yefremova and Yaponska streets. The deceased was a serviceman of the Halytskyi-Frankivskyi RTCC and SP. According to the OGP, the serviceman was a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, starting in 2014 - in particular, he participated in the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the 30-year-old Lviv resident was stopped for checking registration documents. He pulled out a knife and struck the serviceman, then sprayed pepper spray at the servicemen and fled the scene.

The injured serviceman was taken to the hospital, but the injury was incompatible with life. He sustained a critical injury to the femoral artery and died on the morning of December 4.

The attacker was found and detained - a knife used to inflict the fatal injury was found at the scene.

The detainee was charged under Part 2 of Article 121 and Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm on a person in connection with their official activity, resulting in the death of the victim).

The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment from five to twelve years.

