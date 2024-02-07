Russia's attack on Lviv region: RMA reports hitting an industrial facility in Drohobych, one missile shot down

In the Lviv region, today's hostile attack resulted in a hit on an industrial facility in Drohobych, partial destruction of the building and a fire on the area of 300 square meters. Also , air defense forces shot down one missile in Stryi district. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reported.

Tonight and in the morning, Ukraine has once again experienced a massive missile attack. Unfortunately, there were hits in the Lviv region. This is an industrial facility in Drohobych. Partial destruction of the building was recorded. A fire is burning on an area of about 300 square meters. Firefighters are working at the scene. As of now, there is no information about injuries or deaths - Kozitsky wrote on social media.

According to him, "air defense forces shot down one missile in Stryi district". "There are no casualties or injuries. There are no damaged facilities," he noted.

