Lviv region: explosions occurred in Drohobych

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70829 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117844 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122718 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267536 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176840 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166836 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237635 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100458 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64718 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36807 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33304 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46716 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234564 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117844 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100360 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100796 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117290 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117929 views
Lviv region: explosions occurred in Drohobych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32487 views

Explosions were heard in Drohobych after cruise missiles maneuvered between several western Ukrainian regions.

Explosions were heard in Drohobych, Lviv region. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

"Explosions in Drohobych," the message reads.

Earlier, the Air Force reported cruise missiles in Lviv and Ternopil regions.

"Cruise missiles are maneuvering between Lviv, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," Kozitsky said at the time.

Russian Federation launches large-scale rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities: what is known07.02.24, 06:50 • 40784 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
ternopilTernopil
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
lvivLviv

