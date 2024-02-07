Lviv region: explosions occurred in Drohobych

Explosions were heard in Drohobych, Lviv region. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

"Explosions in Drohobych," the message reads.

Earlier, the Air Force reported cruise missiles in Lviv and Ternopil regions.

"Cruise missiles are maneuvering between Lviv, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," Kozitsky said at the time.

