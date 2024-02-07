Russian Federation launches large-scale rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Early in the morning, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on several Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.
Ukraine is again under massive attack by Russia, UNN reports.
Around 3:00 a.m., the Air Force reported the takeoff of several Tu-95s from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia).
"The estimated time for reaching the launch line is around 5 a.m.," the statement said.
Currently, a large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine.
The enemy has already attacked Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. There are also reports of missiles in other directions.