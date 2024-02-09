Explosives experts eliminate remains of downed russian X-101 missile in Lviv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Explosives experts eliminate remains of downed russian X-101 missile in Lviv region

Explosives experts eliminate remains of downed russian X-101 missile in Lviv region

Kyiv

Police bomb squad in Lviv region defused the warhead of a downed russian X-101 cruise missile found in a field after recent shelling.

In the Lviv region, police explosives experts neutralized a downed enemy cruise missile that fell in the region during the latest massive shelling of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the National Police in Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that an X-101 cruise missile, one of many that russian aggressors launched at Ukraine on the night of February 7, was shot down by air defense fighters and soon found in a field near one of the villages in Stryi district.

The warhead of the 400-kilogram missile did not detonate, and explosive experts from the Lviv Police Explosive Service Department together with pyrotechnics from the State Emergency Service in Lviv region were involved in its neutralization.

Warhead of Russian X-101 missile destroyed in Kyiv region08.02.24, 15:35 • 23796 views

Each case is individual, so it requires precision, care, a thorough preliminary study of the object, and accurate work of specialists. In this particular case, the right decision was to neutralize the warhead by means of a controlled explosion 

- summarized the acting head of the Lviv Police Explosive Service Department, Police Colonel Andriy Shtangret.

According to him, the warhead of the missile was transported to a specially prepared safe place, covered with earth to extinguish the blast wave and reduce the spread of the munitions, and then detonated.

Replacement of the engine and guidance system: Ruvin tells how the enemy is trying to modify X-22/32 cruise missiles19.01.24, 10:51 • 31014 views

Recall

In the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, municipal security officers found the wreckage of an enemy missileused by russia to attack the city on January 23.  Law enforcement officers were called to the scene to record the crime.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
stryiStryi
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

