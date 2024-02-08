Warhead of Russian X-101 missile destroyed in Kyiv region
Explosives experts destroyed a warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile found in a household in Kyiv region.
In the Kyiv region, National Police bomb squad destroyed a warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .
In one of the settlements of Kyiv region, the wreckage of an enemy X-101 cruise missile was found on the territory of a household,
Details
Explosive experts who arrived at the scene found that the warhead of the missile had survived and had not detonated.
It is noted that the warhead of the missile, which contains approximately 250 kilograms of explosives, was taken by police to a blasting site for further destruction.
Recall
In one of the settlements of Sumy region, a local resident found in the forest a warhead of a Russian X-59 cruise missile weighing about 300 kilograms.
