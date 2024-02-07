Fragments of an unexploded rocket found 400 meters from houses in Lviv region

The fragments of a missile that did not detonate during the Russian attack were found 400 meters from residential buildings in Stryi district, Lviv region. Explosive experts arrived at the scene. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

In one of the villages of Mykolaiv community in Stryi district, the debris of an unexploded rocket was found in a field 400 meters from residential buildings - Kozitsky wrote on social media.

He noted that is the missile that was shot down by air defense forces. Explosive experts have arrived at the scene, Kozitsky added.

The head of the RMA also urged residents to avoid approaching such "finds" in any case, let alone touching them.

Debris can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately at 102.

In total, 29 missiles and 15 enemy drones were destroyed over Ukraine at night and in the morning. The occupiers used attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Russian attack on Lviv region: fire at an industrial facility extinguished, no people injured - OVA