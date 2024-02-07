Fragments of an unexploded rocket found 400 meters from houses in Lviv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79608 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57315 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93083 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53892 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34373 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266105 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233743 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115420 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98690 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100278 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117507 views
Fragments of an unexploded rocket found 400 meters from houses in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51684 views

Fragments of a missile that did not detonate during the Russian attack were found 400 meters from residential buildings in a village in the Stryi district of Lviv region.

The fragments of a missile that did not detonate during the Russian attack were found 400 meters from residential buildings in Stryi district, Lviv region. Explosive experts arrived at the scene. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

In one of the villages of Mykolaiv community in Stryi district, the debris of an unexploded rocket was found in a field 400 meters from residential buildings

- Kozitsky wrote on social media.

He noted that  is the missile that was shot down by air defense forces. Explosive experts have arrived at the scene, Kozitsky added. 

The head of the RMA also urged residents to avoid approaching such "finds" in any case, let alone touching them.

 Debris can be deadly. In such cases, call the police immediately  at 102. 

In total, 29 missiles and 15 enemy drones were destroyed over Ukraine at night and in the morning. The occupiers used attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

07.02.24, 10:26 • 51634 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

