Russian attack on Lviv region: fire at an industrial facility extinguished, no people injured - OVA

A fire was extinguished in the Lviv region, which was caused by a hit to an industrial facility during a morning strike by the Russian army. No one was injured in the attack. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

A fire at an industrial facility in Drohobych was extinguished at about 09:30. No one was injured. Information is still being updated - Kozitsky wrote on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire damaged the roof over an area of 500 square meters and a garbage truck.

Earlier , UNN reported that an industrial facility in Drohobych was hit. Air defense forces also shot down one missile in Stryi district.