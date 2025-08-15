The third educational master class Build Up took place in Dnipro with the support of Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha

Photo: Build Up

This project gives teenagers a chance to take the first step into the world of modern digital professions. The event was organized by GoIT Academy with the support of Favbet Foundation under the leadership of the foundation's president Andriy Matiukha as part of the Build Up program.

The event gathered 65 participants. Mostly, teenagers from military families, displaced persons, orphans, and representatives of other socially vulnerable groups joined the master class. For many, this was the first opportunity to get acquainted with the IT sphere through practice and live communication with professionals.

The master class took place in a spacious, comfortable location, where the children immediately got to work. Participants worked with real tools, performed exercises, and received advice from experts. They learned how startups are born and how marketing works, got acquainted with web design, hardware programming, video editing and post-production basics, IT project management, as well as motion design and visual storytelling basics.

At the end of the event, teenagers worked on practical cases and got a chance to enroll in the GoFriends IT Academy IT camp for free. All children expressed a desire to continue their studies in Favbet Foundation projects.

"The children who came to the master class turned out to be very talented. We conducted a logic test that shows how ready a person is to work in IT. All participants passed it with excellent results! Such a result is very rarely achieved. At our events, we strive for every child to feel that they can become part of the industry of the future. We are proud to be able to give everyone who wishes an experience that will last forever," noted Favbet Foundation. Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation plan to expand the program so that even more teenagers get their "ticket" to the digital future.

Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation develop IT education for teenagers

Master classes called "Ticket to IT" are part of the Build Up project, implemented by Go Friends IT Academy and supported within the IT kids charity program, which the foundation has been implementing since 2023. During this time, more than 1100 teenagers have received free training. The first was the "New Python" course in partnership with Code Club Ukraine. 352 participants completed it, including 156 children of military personnel and displaced persons. Later, a Scratch course was launched, which covered 780 children.

Previous Build Up master classes took place in Kyiv and Stryi. The Dnipro event continued this series and showed that interest in IT among young people is only growing.

