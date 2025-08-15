The third educational master class Build Up took place in Dnipro with the support of Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha

$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 18327 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 18488 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31268 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 24729 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40840 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28963 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66238 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99416 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57508 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198752 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General Staff
August 15, 05:27 AM • 41079 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreements
August 15, 06:37 AM • 12424 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
August 15, 07:14 AM • 70699 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
10:28 AM • 27475 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN
11:58 AM • 9420 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31266 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
10:28 AM • 27958 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40839 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
August 15, 07:14 AM • 71190 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198751 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
August 14, 02:12 PM • 78911 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
August 14, 09:44 AM • 162838 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
August 13, 02:38 PM • 111642 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
August 13, 12:40 PM • 128283 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
August 13, 06:39 AM • 176824 views
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV
Financial Times
Truth Social

The third educational master class Build Up took place in Dnipro with the support of Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

On August 1, the third master class of the educational initiative "Ticket to IT" took place in Dnipro

The third educational master class Build Up took place in Dnipro with the support of Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha
Photo: Build Up

This project gives teenagers a chance to take the first step into the world of modern digital professions. The event was organized by GoIT Academy with the support of Favbet Foundation under the leadership of the foundation's president Andriy Matiukha as part of the Build Up program.

The event gathered 65 participants. Mostly, teenagers from military families, displaced persons, orphans, and representatives of other socially vulnerable groups joined the master class. For many, this was the first opportunity to get acquainted with the IT sphere through practice and live communication with professionals.

Photo: Build Up<br>
Photo: Build Up

The master class took place in a spacious, comfortable location, where the children immediately got to work. Participants worked with real tools, performed exercises, and received advice from experts. They learned how startups are born and how marketing works, got acquainted with web design, hardware programming, video editing and post-production basics, IT project management, as well as motion design and visual storytelling basics.

Photo: Build Up
Photo: Build Up

At the end of the event, teenagers worked on practical cases and got a chance to enroll in the GoFriends IT Academy IT camp for free. All children expressed a desire to continue their studies in Favbet Foundation projects.

"The children who came to the master class turned out to be very talented. We conducted a logic test that shows how ready a person is to work in IT. All participants passed it with excellent results! Such a result is very rarely achieved. At our events, we strive for every child to feel that they can become part of the industry of the future. We are proud to be able to give everyone who wishes an experience that will last forever," noted Favbet Foundation. Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation plan to expand the program so that even more teenagers get their "ticket" to the digital future.

Photo: Build Up
Photo: Build Up

Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation develop IT education for teenagers

Master classes called "Ticket to IT" are part of the Build Up project, implemented by Go Friends IT Academy and supported within the IT kids charity program, which the foundation has been implementing since 2023. During this time, more than 1100 teenagers have received free training. The first was the "New Python" course in partnership with Code Club Ukraine. 352 participants completed it, including 156 children of military personnel and displaced persons. Later, a Scratch course was launched, which covered 780 children.

Previous Build Up master classes took place in Kyiv and Stryi. The Dnipro event continued this series and showed that interest in IT among young people is only growing.

Photo: Build Up
Photo: Build Up

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesEducation
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
Dnipro
Stryi
Kyiv