12 children hospitalized with poisoning after vacation in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

In the Lviv region, 12 children were hospitalized with a diagnosis of "acute intestinal infection." They were vacationing at the "Karpatsky Zatyshok" hotel in the village of Slavske.

12 children hospitalized with poisoning after vacation in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, 12 children were hospitalized with a diagnosis of "acute intestinal infection" after a vacation at the "Karpatsky Zatyshok" hotel in the village of Slavske, the Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"On August 17, at about 9:45 PM, the Lviv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine received a report about the hospitalization of 12 children to the infectious diseases department of Stryi Central City Hospital with a preliminary diagnosis: 'acute intestinal infection'. The children's condition is of moderate severity," the report says.

It is noted that the children were on vacation in Slavske.

"The victims were on vacation at the 'Karpatsky Zatyshok' hotel in the village of Slavske. The patients are undergoing a full range of clinical and laboratory examinations in inpatient settings, and are being provided with the necessary amount of medical care in accordance with clinical protocols. The cause of the illness is being established," the Regional State Administration noted.

Addition

In the Lviv region, there was a mass poisoning at a recreation camp - 41 people, including 39 children. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

