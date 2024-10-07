“Stabbed several dozen times": 18-year-old girl suspected of murdering a man in Lviv

In Lviv, an 18-year-old girl was suspected of killing a 27-year-old man during a domestic conflict, the suspect was detained in another city, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN reports.

During a domestic conflict, an 18-year-old girl stabbed her husband dozens of times with a kitchen knife, causing him fatal injuries - the police said.

Details

The incident occurred on the night of October 6 in an apartment in a building on Vyhovsky Street in Lviv. As indicated, a 27-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region rented a room there. "That evening, his friend, an 18-year-old Lviv resident, came to visit him. While drinking alcohol, a conflict arose between the girl and the man, during which the attacker stabbed the victim several dozen times in different parts of the body with a kitchen knife. The man died from his injuries, and the suspect fled the scene. At the same time, she tried to hide material evidence, in particular, she hid the murder weapon," the police said.

Law enforcement officers reportedly located the girl, who was hiding in Stryi, and detained her.

She was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided.

Guest stabs groom at wedding in Mykolaiv region