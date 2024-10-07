“Stabbed several dozen times": 18-year-old girl suspected of murdering a man in Lviv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“Stabbed several dozen times": 18-year-old girl suspected of murdering a man in Lviv

"Stabbed several dozen times": 18-year-old girl suspected of murdering a man in Lviv

In Lviv, an 18-year-old girl stabbed a 27-year-old man to death during a domestic conflict. The suspect, who tried to hide the evidence and fled, was detained in Stryi.

In Lviv, an 18-year-old girl was suspected of killing a 27-year-old man during a domestic conflict, the suspect was detained in another city, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN reports.

During a domestic conflict, an 18-year-old girl stabbed her husband dozens of times with a kitchen knife, causing him fatal injuries

- the police said.

Details

The incident occurred on the night of October 6 in an apartment in a building on Vyhovsky Street in Lviv. As indicated, a 27-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region rented a room there. "That evening, his friend, an 18-year-old Lviv resident, came to visit him. While drinking alcohol, a conflict arose between the girl and the man, during which the attacker stabbed the victim several dozen times in different parts of the body with a kitchen knife. The man died from his injuries, and the suspect fled the scene. At the same time, she tried to hide material evidence, in particular, she hid the murder weapon," the police said.

Law enforcement officers reportedly located the girl, who was hiding in Stryi, and detained her.

She was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided.

Guest stabs groom at wedding in Mykolaiv region07.10.24, 09:30 • 12453 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
stryiStryi
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

