Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Guest stabs groom at wedding in Mykolaiv region

Guest stabs groom at wedding in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12453 views

A 51-year-old man quarreled with his groom during a wedding celebration and stabbed him in the stomach. The attacker was detained and faces up to 8 years in prison.

In Mykolaiv region , a 51-year-old man quarreled with his groom during a wedding celebration and stabbed him in the stomach. The attacker has been detained and faces up to 8 years in prison, the regional police reported, UNN reported.

During the celebration, the man started a fight with the groom and stabbed him in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalized with injuries

- the police said.

As noted, the police received a report from doctors about the hospitalization of a 22-year-old local resident with a stab wound on October 5. The police found out that the victim was a groom and that during the wedding celebration, one of the guests had a quarrel with him. "Grabbing a knife, the 51-year-old attacker stabbed the young man in the abdomen," the report said.

The suspect was detained and his actions were classified under Part 1 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional grievous bodily harm".

The police seized the physical evidence - a knife - and sent it for expert examination.

The police also found that the detainee had previously been prosecuted and imprisoned for crimes against human life and health.

Investigators have now served the detainee with a notice of suspicion and he faces up to eight years in prison. In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure against the suspect.                   

In Dnipro man harassed passers-by and stabbed a 17-year-old boy: attacker was detained19.09.24, 00:40 • 14823 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies

