Guest stabs groom at wedding in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region , a 51-year-old man quarreled with his groom during a wedding celebration and stabbed him in the stomach. The attacker has been detained and faces up to 8 years in prison, the regional police reported, UNN reported.

During the celebration, the man started a fight with the groom and stabbed him in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalized with injuries - the police said.

As noted, the police received a report from doctors about the hospitalization of a 22-year-old local resident with a stab wound on October 5. The police found out that the victim was a groom and that during the wedding celebration, one of the guests had a quarrel with him. "Grabbing a knife, the 51-year-old attacker stabbed the young man in the abdomen," the report said.

The suspect was detained and his actions were classified under Part 1 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional grievous bodily harm".

The police seized the physical evidence - a knife - and sent it for expert examination.

The police also found that the detainee had previously been prosecuted and imprisoned for crimes against human life and health.

Investigators have now served the detainee with a notice of suspicion and he faces up to eight years in prison. In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure against the suspect.

In Dnipro man harassed passers-by and stabbed a 17-year-old boy: attacker was detained