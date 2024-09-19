In Dnipro man harassed passers-by and stabbed a 17-year-old boy: attacker was detained
Kyiv • UNN
Police detained a 37-year-old man for hooliganism in the Sobornyi district of Dnipro. The suspect was behaving aggressively on Sicheslavska Embankment and stabbed a 17-year-old boy.
In Dnipro, police detained a 37-year-old man on suspicion of harassing passersby and stabbing a 17-year-old boy, UNN reports, citing the Dnipro Oblast Police Department.
Details
On September 17, the police received a report of hooliganism.
"On Sicheslavska Embankment, an unknown man was behaving aggressively, harassing passersby and stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the arm," police said.
Patrol police officers promptly detained the offender and called the police investigative team.
"The 37-year-old suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. On September 17, investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.
