In Bukovyna, heavy rain washed away mountain roads: SBGS warns of danger

Heavy rains continue in the border areas of Chernivtsi region. Mountain roads are washed out, and movement outside them is dangerous. Border guards are serving in extreme conditions, and representatives of the State Emergency Service even had to be involved to replace patrols. - reported the State Border Guard Service.

It is reported that, according to hydrometeorologists, on the rivers of the Prut and Siret sub-basins, a rise in water level of up to 2.5 m is expected on July 18-19. In the mountains, the risk of mudslides is increasing.

We advise travelers to refrain from hiking, as the rains do not stop - noted the State Border Guard Service.

Addition

Lviv and the region suffered from severe bad weather, causing flooding of streets and even premises. In Stryi, cars ended up underwater, and in one of Lviv's residential complexes, a waterfall formed in the hall.

A strong thunderstorm and squally wind caused trees to fall in Cherkasy, complicating traffic. In the Zolotonosha community, the storm damaged roofs and broke power lines, leaving all villages without electricity.