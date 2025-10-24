Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region

A 22-year-old former teacher in Kyiv Oblast will be tried on charges of sexual violence against three 12-year-old students and the production of child pornography. According to the investigation, the man exploited the children's trust and his status as a teacher to commit the crimes. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Boryspil District Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court against a 22-year-old resident of Boryspil, a former teacher at one of the local lyceums. - the statement says.

According to the investigation, the man, taking advantage of the children's trust and his authority as a teacher, repeatedly committed sexual violence against three students aged 12. The crime became known after one of the victims told his mother about what he had experienced. After that, the man was detained.

In addition, during the investigation, it was established that the accused filmed videos and took photos of pornographic content involving minors.

He is charged with crimes under Part 4, 6 of Article 153 and Part 3 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence against minors, committed repeatedly; production of child pornography).

The man is currently in custody. If the ex-teacher's guilt is proven in court, he faces life imprisonment.

Addition

In Kyiv Oblast, a woman who helped her cohabitant systematically rape her underage daughter will be tried. She forced the girl to remain silent and took intimate photos for the man.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases, mostly it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the maximum severe sentence - life imprisonment.

Statistics

In the last 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children have suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom are under 14 years old.