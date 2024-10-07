ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Odesa-Kyiv train will change its route: what is known

Odesa-Kyiv train will change its route: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

Train #148/147 Odesa-Kyiv will change its route from October 22 to December 4 due to repair work. Passengers are offered alternative travel options with transfers at intermediate stations.

Train #148/147 Odesa-Kyiv is changing its route from October 22 to December 4 due to repair work. Passengers are offered alternative travel options with transfers at intermediate stations, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to repair work on the railway within the Cherkasy region, train No. 148/147 Odesa-Kyiv departing from Odesa from October 22 to December 3 and departing from Kyiv from October 23 to December 4 will follow a changed route, bypassing Cherkasy, Zolotonosha, Hrebinka, and Boryspil," UZ said in a statement on social media.

During this period, passengers planning to travel from Odesa to Cherkasy will be able to transfer at the Shevchenko station from the train #487 to #6022 Shevchenko - Cherkasy. Shevchenko station from train #148/147 to suburban train #6022 Shevchenko - Cherkasy, in the opposite direction, passengers from Cherkasy will be able to travel by suburban train #6029 Cherkasy - Shevchenko and transfer to flight #147/148 to Odesa.

Passengers who plan to travel from Hrebinka and Boryspil to Odesa will be able to transfer at Kyiv-Pas station from the suburban train 6819 Hrebinka-Kyiv to the train 105 to Odesa, and in the opposite direction passengers can get to Kyiv by train 106 with a subsequent transfer to the train 6804 Kyiv-Hrebinka.

"Passengers traveling from Odesa to Kyiv and back should be aware that the arrival in Kyiv will change and will be at 09:10. The train will depart from Kyiv at 16:55, arriving in Odesa at 6:13," UZ said.

Completion of the repairs and return to previous schedules and routes is reportedly expected on December 5 from Odesa and December 6 from Kyiv.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
