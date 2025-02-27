An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty
Kyiv • UNN
At the entrance to Kyiv, a police car caused an accident, crashing into a Volkswagen after emergency braking. The police driver was suspended from service and an administrative report was drawn up.
The Metropolitan Police has ordered an internal investigation into a traffic accident involving a police car. The police officer who was driving the official car has been suspended from duty. This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.
Details
“An internal investigation into the traffic accident involving a police car has been ordered. The police officer driving the vehicle has been suspended from duty. In addition, an administrative report was drawn up against him under Art. 124 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - violation of traffic rules that caused damage to vehicles,” the statement said.
Context
Today, a video was published on the Internetshowing a car stopped at a red light at an intersection while entering Kyiv from Boryspil. The video shows how the police car turned on its flashing lights at the last moment and began to brake, causing the car to swerve and crash into the Volkswagen car in front of it. The police crew then fled the scene.
Recall
