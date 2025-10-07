In Kyiv region, a man suddenly died in a hospital where he came for a military medical commission: the case is being investigated by the police

A 43-year-old man, who arrived in Boryspil to undergo a military medical commission, suddenly died on the hospital grounds. Despite the medical assistance provided, he could not be saved. This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

On October 6, the police received a report from an employee of the emergency department of Boryspil Hospital that a man suddenly felt unwell on the territory of the medical facility. - the message says.

It was preliminarily established that a 43-year-old man suddenly fell on the hospital grounds and sustained bodily injuries. Medics promptly provided primary care, but his life could not be saved.

According to witnesses, the man arrived in the city to undergo a military medical commission.

Based on this fact, investigators of the Boryspil District Police Department of Kyiv Oblast have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

