03:10 PM • 15799 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 17506 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 17550 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 21575 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 21863 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 47648 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45188 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72523 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60093 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57096 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
In Kyiv region, a man suddenly died in a hospital where he came for a military medical commission: the case is being investigated by the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2056 views

A 43-year-old man, who arrived in Boryspil for a military medical commission, suddenly died on the hospital grounds. Doctors provided assistance, but could not save him.

In Kyiv region, a man suddenly died in a hospital where he came for a military medical commission: the case is being investigated by the police

A 43-year-old man, who arrived in Boryspil to undergo a military medical commission, suddenly died on the hospital grounds. Despite the medical assistance provided, he could not be saved. This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

On October 6, the police received a report from an employee of the emergency department of Boryspil Hospital that a man suddenly felt unwell on the territory of the medical facility.

- the message says.

It was preliminarily established that a 43-year-old man suddenly fell on the hospital grounds and sustained bodily injuries. Medics promptly provided primary care, but his life could not be saved.

According to witnesses, the man arrived in the city to undergo a military medical commission.

Based on this fact, investigators of the Boryspil District Police Department of Kyiv Oblast have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Boryspil