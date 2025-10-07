No abduction of actress's husband: National Police on incident at checkpoint in Kyiv

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 3968 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23184 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 35924 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 65953 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 55209 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 55062 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 97524 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36397 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41496 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67778 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
81%
753mm
Popular news
German intelligence has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATOOctober 7, 01:50 AM • 10591 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 17154 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 22990 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 17457 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralized06:06 AM • 9940 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 23193 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 48601 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 58139 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 97528 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 198242 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Pedro Sánchez
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Spain
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 21454 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 74670 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 70384 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 145449 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 76799 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify

No abduction of actress's husband: National Police on incident at checkpoint in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Police deny information about the abduction of the actress's husband and violent acts. The man, who is evading conscription, voluntarily agreed to go to the Sviatoshynskyi RTCC.

No abduction of actress's husband: National Police on incident at checkpoint in Kyiv

Police did not abduct a man in Kyiv at a checkpoint. During the processing of administrative materials, law enforcement officers established that the man was considered a draft dodger, so the police offered him to go to the Sviatoshynskyi RTCC to clarify the circumstances, to which he voluntarily agreed.

UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Information about the alleged "abduction of a man" and "violent actions of the police" against his wife is being spread on social networks. We emphasize: this information is not true

- the police stated. 

It is reported that on October 5, at about 11:00 PM, at one of the checkpoints in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, police stopped a Ford car due to the driver's violation of traffic rules - failure to comply with the requirements of road sign 3.41 "Control". 

During the processing of administrative materials, law enforcement officers established that the man was considered a draft dodger, and therefore was subject to delivery to the RTCC and SP. The police offered him to go to the Sviatoshynskyi RTCC to clarify the circumstances, to which he voluntarily agreed

- the police report.  

It is alleged that a woman who introduced herself as the driver's wife arrived at the scene - at the checkpoint. 

She behaved aggressively, ran onto the roadway, lay down on the road, threatened the police, and used obscene language. Law enforcement officers did not use force against her, but called an ambulance to prevent possible harm to herself and others. As for the man. When his wife arrived, he was already in the police car. However, he refused to get out of the car and went to the RTCC to clarify the data. No detention or "abduction" occurred

- the police state.

The police noted that they understand that such incidents, emotionally highlighted by one side, can cause a stir.

At the same time, we remind you that the actions of law enforcement officers are documented on body cameras, so we are publishing a video of the incident. We hope that the published video will allow the public to assess the situation based on facts, not emotional statements

- the police claim.

Context

Actress Olena Repina, known for her roles in the TV series "Servant of the People" and "Real Mysticism," stated that her husband was allegedly taken by TCC representatives, and she herself became a victim of cruel treatment by the police.

Conflict during mobilization check in Kyiv: man taken away by ambulance06.10.25, 16:42 • 2656 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv