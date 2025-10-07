No abduction of actress's husband: National Police on incident at checkpoint in Kyiv

Police did not abduct a man in Kyiv at a checkpoint. During the processing of administrative materials, law enforcement officers established that the man was considered a draft dodger, so the police offered him to go to the Sviatoshynskyi RTCC to clarify the circumstances, to which he voluntarily agreed.

UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Information about the alleged "abduction of a man" and "violent actions of the police" against his wife is being spread on social networks. We emphasize: this information is not true - the police stated.

It is reported that on October 5, at about 11:00 PM, at one of the checkpoints in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, police stopped a Ford car due to the driver's violation of traffic rules - failure to comply with the requirements of road sign 3.41 "Control".

During the processing of administrative materials, law enforcement officers established that the man was considered a draft dodger, and therefore was subject to delivery to the RTCC and SP. The police offered him to go to the Sviatoshynskyi RTCC to clarify the circumstances, to which he voluntarily agreed - the police report.

It is alleged that a woman who introduced herself as the driver's wife arrived at the scene - at the checkpoint.

She behaved aggressively, ran onto the roadway, lay down on the road, threatened the police, and used obscene language. Law enforcement officers did not use force against her, but called an ambulance to prevent possible harm to herself and others. As for the man. When his wife arrived, he was already in the police car. However, he refused to get out of the car and went to the RTCC to clarify the data. No detention or "abduction" occurred - the police state.

The police noted that they understand that such incidents, emotionally highlighted by one side, can cause a stir.

At the same time, we remind you that the actions of law enforcement officers are documented on body cameras, so we are publishing a video of the incident. We hope that the published video will allow the public to assess the situation based on facts, not emotional statements - the police claim.

Context

Actress Olena Repina, known for her roles in the TV series "Servant of the People" and "Real Mysticism," stated that her husband was allegedly taken by TCC representatives, and she herself became a victim of cruel treatment by the police.

