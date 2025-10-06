Conflict during mobilization check in Kyiv: man taken away by ambulance

On October 6, in Kyiv, a conscript was stopped by representatives of the TCC and the National Police, a conflict arose between them, which was filmed by passers-by - the video spread online.

The TCC explained the incident by saying that the man was wanted, and the crowd deliberately created conditions for his escape. During the conflict, the conscript felt unwell and was hospitalized.

October 6, 2025

"A video is circulating on the Internet, which records a conflict situation between servicemen of the TCC and SP and civilians. To prevent the spread of distorted and unreliable information, we inform: during notification measures in Kyiv on October 6, 2025, a notification group of one of the district TCC and SP together with representatives of the National Police stopped a citizen of mobilization age, who, during the verification of military registration documents, turned out to be wanted," the TCC post says.

According to the servicemen, "a group of unauthorized civilians began to deliberately create conditions for his escape, obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

At the same time, the conscript complained about the deterioration of his health. Representatives of the National Police called an ambulance for him and he was taken to the hospital. - they added and emphasized the mandatory updating of their registration data.

