03:08 PM • 2358 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 21135 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 51307 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 69962 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 132605 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 114701 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 106541 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 136129 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 107881 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48468 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2090 views

The Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denied the involvement of its employees in the theft of a cat near a private house in the Kyiv region, citing inconsistencies in their uniforms. Earlier, a video allegedly recording this incident appeared on social media, and a criminal case against a TCC employee in Kryvyi Rih was also reported.

Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employees

The TCC stated that their employees did not steal a cat near a house in Kyiv Oblast. The Kyiv Oblast TCC and SP stated that their employees did not steal a cat near a private house, UNN reports.

Details

How are the military dressed in the video with the cat? What uniform are they wearing? Both are in combat shirts. Well? And what is the TCC uniform? Has anyone ever seen an alert group in combat shirts? No. Because it's simply impossible! The TCC charter simply does not provide for such a uniform as a combat shirt.

- the TCC message says. 

Context

Earlier, a video was published on social media showing alleged TCC employees in Kyiv Oblast kidnapping a cat near a private house and fleeing in a car.

Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings after an incident in Kryvyi Rih, where a TCC and SP employee fought with a local resident. The case is classified as intentional minor bodily harm, and the issue of an official investigation into the actions of the police officer who did not intervene in the conflict is also being considered. 

Anna Murashko

Society
Kyiv Oblast
Kryvyi Rih