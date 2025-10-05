Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employees

The TCC stated that their employees did not steal a cat near a house in Kyiv Oblast. The Kyiv Oblast TCC and SP stated that their employees did not steal a cat near a private house, UNN reports.

Details

How are the military dressed in the video with the cat? What uniform are they wearing? Both are in combat shirts. Well? And what is the TCC uniform? Has anyone ever seen an alert group in combat shirts? No. Because it's simply impossible! The TCC charter simply does not provide for such a uniform as a combat shirt. - the TCC message says.

Context

Earlier, a video was published on social media showing alleged TCC employees in Kyiv Oblast kidnapping a cat near a private house and fleeing in a car.

Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings after an incident in Kryvyi Rih, where a TCC and SP employee fought with a local resident. The case is classified as intentional minor bodily harm, and the issue of an official investigation into the actions of the police officer who did not intervene in the conflict is also being considered.