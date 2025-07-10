$41.770.07
Consequences of the storm in Kyiv region: tens of thousands of households in a number of communities are without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

In Kyiv region, due to a storm, thunderstorm, hail, and rain, over 57,000 customers in six communities are without power. Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply.

Consequences of the storm in Kyiv region: tens of thousands of households in a number of communities are without power

The most affected communities are: Baryshivka, Boryspil, Brovary, Pereiaslav, Yahotyn, Zhurivka. Difficult weather conditions are still ongoing, but energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore power.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

"We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes as soon as possible," said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

It is currently known that due to the strong storm, thunderstorm, hail, and rain that swept through the left-bank part:

Over 57,000 customers are without power.

- Kalashnyk reported.

The most affected communities are:

  1. Baryshivka.
    1. Boryspil.
      1. Brovary.
        1. Pereiaslav.
          1. Yahotyn.
            1. Zhurivka.

              According to forecasters, difficult weather conditions will continue until the end of the day

              - reported by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

              Addition

              DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks brigades are working around the clock in an intensified mode.

              Recall

              Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine, felling trees, damaging roofs, and leaving people without electricity, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Ihor Telezhnikov

