An employee of the TCC, who worked for the Russians during the occupation of Kherson region, was detained in Odesa

Law enforcers exposed a former employee of the Dariivka colony who worked for the invaders during the occupation of Kherson region. After the liberation of the occupied territory, he went to serve in the TCC in Odesa region. This was stated in DBR, reports UNN.

Investigators found out that during the occupation of part of Kherson region, the former colony inspector got a similar position with the invaders. He worked in the seized institution for the “new government” until the liberation of part of the region, and after the de-occupation decided to stay in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Subsequently, the man was mobilized and began serving in one of the district military commissariats of Odesa region, where he served calls to persons liable for military service. The man told his colleagues about his conscientious position and denied collaborating with the occupiers.

As a result of operational and investigative actions, SBI officers found documentation on the functioning of the colony during the occupation, interrogated witnesses and exposed the defector. He was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the SBI summarized.

The man faces imprisonment for up to 15 years. The defendant was detained, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

