Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Artillery shell found on a street in Boryspil

Artillery shell found on a street in Boryspil

On Shyroka Street in Boryspil, passers-by found an object that looked like an artillery shell. The patrol policemen called pyrotechnics, who seized the object for further neutralization.

In Boryspil, passers-by found a suspected explosive object on a street. Rescuers were called to the scene and removed the unknown object. This was reported by the Patrol Police of the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, September 25, while patrolling, law enforcement officers were approached by concerned citizens. They reported that they had noticed a possibly explosive object on Shyroka Street in Boryspil.

The patrol policemen called the pyrotechnic service to the site of the suspected explosive object, fenced it off and guarded the scene. 

At the location indicated by the citizens, we found an object similar to an artillery shell. Upon arrival, the bomb squad seized the likely explosive object to neutralize it

- the police said.

According to the SES, , the pyrotechnic team found that the found object was a 76 mm artillery shell from the Second World War.

  Experts removed it and thoroughly examined the surrounding area, but did not find any other explosive items. After that, the munition was safely delivered to the landfill for further destruction.

Addendum

The police also reminded the rules of behavior in case you find an unknown explosive object. 

What to do if you find a suspicious object that looks like an explosive:

  • Stay calm.
  • Alert those nearby to the suspicious object and mark or fence it off.
  • Be sure to call 101, 102, or 112 and report the discovery of a suspicious object.
  • Wait for the rescuers at a safe distance from the location of the object.

Strictly prohibited 

  1. approach an explosive object;
  2. to lift, pull out of the ground, move, throw, strike, and disassemble;
  3. smoke and use open flames near the location of the dangerous object;
  4. bring objects that look like explosives to places where people are staying.

Recall

In winter , a Kyiv resident found an explosive device - probably an artillery shell - in the basement of a residential building in the Solomyansky district of the capital.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

