How the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” is being implemented in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells the details

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 29721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160980 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134549 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141272 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138148 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179280 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170418 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139363 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139040 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83963 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106992 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109130 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160980 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179280 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186885 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139043 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139365 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153956 views
How the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” is being implemented in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells the details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18822 views

In the Kyiv region, the activities of the “How are you?” program have been implemented. Psychosocial assistance services, support for veterans and IDPs have been established, mental health centers are operating, and specialists are being trained.

On World Mental Health Day, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, summed up the results of the implementation of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" in Kyiv region, initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska, UNN reports.

All 69 communities in the region are creating psychosocial assistance and support services in places where people come into daily contact with state and local institutions. Activities are underway to improve the skills of mental health professionals and to teach Kyiv residents to take care of their mental health.

"As part of the program in the Kyiv region, we support veterans, the military and their families. Communities are working to create veterans' spaces on a peer-to-peer basis. They are already operating in Brovary and Boryspil communities. In the region, psychological assistance is provided to socially vulnerable categories of the population, including IDPs," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

He also added that the Kyiv Regional Center for Mental Health operates in the Kyiv region, providing professional psychological, rehabilitation, and medical assistance to military personnel. In addition, two Mental Health Centers have been established in Bila Tserkva and Boryspil. With the support of USAID and MH4U, the CRMA is initiating the creation of mental health coordination councils in communities.

Together with the NGO Space of Opportunities, we trained 100 primary healthcare workers in the ethics of communicating with veterans.

2 universities - Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University and Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav - joined the pilot project with the Mental Health Coordination Center.

"This is not a complete list of everything we have done over the past year. Unfortunately, the problem is so large-scale that we do not plan to stop. That is why we take care of our mental health and our loved ones and ask them an important question every day: "How are you?". The main thing is not to put off taking care of yourself and your mental health. And, if necessary, do not hesitate to seek the help of specialists," emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv RMA.

Caring for the emotional state of each person: problems of mental health restoration discussed in Kyiv region10.10.24, 18:00 • 16150 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv region
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
boryspilBoryspil
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
bila-tserkvaBila Tserkva
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

