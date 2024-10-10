How the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “Are You OK?” is being implemented in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells the details

On World Mental Health Day, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, summed up the results of the implementation of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" in Kyiv region, initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska, UNN reports.

All 69 communities in the region are creating psychosocial assistance and support services in places where people come into daily contact with state and local institutions. Activities are underway to improve the skills of mental health professionals and to teach Kyiv residents to take care of their mental health.

"As part of the program in the Kyiv region, we support veterans, the military and their families. Communities are working to create veterans' spaces on a peer-to-peer basis. They are already operating in Brovary and Boryspil communities. In the region, psychological assistance is provided to socially vulnerable categories of the population, including IDPs," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

He also added that the Kyiv Regional Center for Mental Health operates in the Kyiv region, providing professional psychological, rehabilitation, and medical assistance to military personnel. In addition, two Mental Health Centers have been established in Bila Tserkva and Boryspil. With the support of USAID and MH4U, the CRMA is initiating the creation of mental health coordination councils in communities.

Together with the NGO Space of Opportunities, we trained 100 primary healthcare workers in the ethics of communicating with veterans.

2 universities - Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University and Hryhorii Skovoroda University in Pereiaslav - joined the pilot project with the Mental Health Coordination Center.

"This is not a complete list of everything we have done over the past year. Unfortunately, the problem is so large-scale that we do not plan to stop. That is why we take care of our mental health and our loved ones and ask them an important question every day: "How are you?". The main thing is not to put off taking care of yourself and your mental health. And, if necessary, do not hesitate to seek the help of specialists," emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv RMA.

