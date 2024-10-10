Caring for the emotional state of each person: problems of mental health restoration discussed in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 15190 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89713 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133652 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140649 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169630 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138246 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137824 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78183 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106047 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108232 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169630 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197098 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186165 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137824 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136674 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153675 views
Actual
Caring for the emotional state of each person: problems of mental health restoration discussed in Kyiv region

Caring for the emotional state of each person: problems of mental health restoration discussed in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16150 views

The Brovary Veterans Hub hosted an event dedicated to World Mental Health Day. The participants discussed issues of psychological assistance to various categories of the population, especially veterans and their families.

Assistance in crisis situations, psychological support for different categories and age groups of the population - these issues were discussed at the Brovary Veterans Hub by participants of a joint event of Kyiv region communities dedicated to World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated annually on October 10. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The event was held as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?".

"The joint event of Kyiv region communities held the day before in Brovary and organized within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska clearly proves that caring for the emotional state of each person, especially in the face of modern challenges, is an extremely important issue. Together with the leadership of the regional administration, heads and representatives of Kyiv region communities, representatives of public and veteran organizations, we talked about the important things - about resilience and fortitude, about help in crisis situations, about mutual understanding and psychological support," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

Optional

According to experts , up to 50% of the population of Ukraine will need psychological assistance after the war. In certain population groups, the number of such people will be as follows: among the military and veterans - 1.8 million; among older people - 7 million; about 4 million - children and adolescents. The projected need for mental health care in primary care is 27 million visits. At the same time, about 3-4 million Ukrainians will have some kind of mental health disorder - moderate or severe.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the greatest threat to the human psyche, especially for current and former military personnel. According to statistics, up to 25% of veterans of various combat operations suffer from PTSD worldwide.

Among current military personnel and veterans of the Ukrainian-Russian war, 42.7% of respondents mentioned psychological disorders as a difficulty they expect to face after the war. At the same time, 66.8% of the surveyed veterans already report having psychological problems.

 As Tetiana Hordiienko, head of the Brovary City Veterans Center project, noted in a commentary to UNN, not only veterans of the war with Russia but also their families and family members of the deceased need mental health restoration. But some veterans are to some extent ashamed to seek such help.

"The veterans' hub in Brovary was opened on the eve of Independence Day. During the first month, 113 defenders of Ukraine visited it. They also seek psychological help. A psychologist conducts individual conversations with them. The same assistance is provided to the children of veterans and those who died, because mental health is important not only for the veteran, but for the whole family. When someone is at war, the whole family is at war, and this affects everyone's mental and psychological health. But for veterans, it is still unusual, they are embarrassed to come. Sometimes it happens that they even come to the hub with their wives just to meet us, because they are very interested in what we do," said Tetiana Hordiienko.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising