Caring for the emotional state of each person: problems of mental health restoration discussed in Kyiv region

Assistance in crisis situations, psychological support for different categories and age groups of the population - these issues were discussed at the Brovary Veterans Hub by participants of a joint event of Kyiv region communities dedicated to World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated annually on October 10. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The event was held as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?".

"The joint event of Kyiv region communities held the day before in Brovary and organized within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska clearly proves that caring for the emotional state of each person, especially in the face of modern challenges, is an extremely important issue. Together with the leadership of the regional administration, heads and representatives of Kyiv region communities, representatives of public and veteran organizations, we talked about the important things - about resilience and fortitude, about help in crisis situations, about mutual understanding and psychological support," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

According to experts , up to 50% of the population of Ukraine will need psychological assistance after the war. In certain population groups, the number of such people will be as follows: among the military and veterans - 1.8 million; among older people - 7 million; about 4 million - children and adolescents. The projected need for mental health care in primary care is 27 million visits. At the same time, about 3-4 million Ukrainians will have some kind of mental health disorder - moderate or severe.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the greatest threat to the human psyche, especially for current and former military personnel. According to statistics, up to 25% of veterans of various combat operations suffer from PTSD worldwide.

Among current military personnel and veterans of the Ukrainian-Russian war, 42.7% of respondents mentioned psychological disorders as a difficulty they expect to face after the war. At the same time, 66.8% of the surveyed veterans already report having psychological problems.

As Tetiana Hordiienko, head of the Brovary City Veterans Center project, noted in a commentary to UNN, not only veterans of the war with Russia but also their families and family members of the deceased need mental health restoration. But some veterans are to some extent ashamed to seek such help.

"The veterans' hub in Brovary was opened on the eve of Independence Day. During the first month, 113 defenders of Ukraine visited it. They also seek psychological help. A psychologist conducts individual conversations with them. The same assistance is provided to the children of veterans and those who died, because mental health is important not only for the veteran, but for the whole family. When someone is at war, the whole family is at war, and this affects everyone's mental and psychological health. But for veterans, it is still unusual, they are embarrassed to come. Sometimes it happens that they even come to the hub with their wives just to meet us, because they are very interested in what we do," said Tetiana Hordiienko.