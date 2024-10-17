Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the consequences of damage
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 17, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell on an agricultural warehouse in Kyiv region, causing a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties or injuries.
In the Kyiv region , rescuers extinguished a fire in an agricultural warehouse that started due to falling debris on the night of October 17. The consequences were shown by the Kyiv region's State Emergency Service on Telegram, UNN reports .
On October 17, at 00:40, the Rescue Service of Boryspil district received a report of a fire between the villages of Revne and Protsiv.
Upon arrival, it was found that an agricultural warehouse building was on fire as a result of falling debris.
The fire was extinguished at 02:10.
There were no casualties or injuries.
At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. The alert lasted over 8 hours. There were no hits or casualties. However, the debris of enemy targets fell on the territory of a farm, causing a fire.