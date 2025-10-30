UAV attack on Kyiv region: 36-year-old woman injured in Boryspil, houses and cars damaged

Kyiv region was attacked by enemy UAVs on the night of Thursday, October 30. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

According to him, a 36-year-old woman was injured in Boryspil as a result of the strike.

She was hospitalized to a local hospital with thermal burns to her face and palms, and lacerations to her forearms and shins. All necessary medical care is being provided.