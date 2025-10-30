UAV attack on Kyiv region: 36-year-old woman injured in Boryspil, houses and cars damaged
On the night of October 30, the Kyiv region was attacked by enemy UAVs, as a result of which a 36-year-old woman was injured in Boryspil. A private house also caught fire, windows of high-rise buildings were damaged, and two cars were destroyed.
Kyiv region was attacked by enemy UAVs on the night of Thursday, October 30. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.
According to him, a 36-year-old woman was injured in Boryspil as a result of the strike.
She was hospitalized to a local hospital with thermal burns to her face and palms, and lacerations to her forearms and shins. All necessary medical care is being provided.
He also said that a private house caught fire in the city, windows of two multi-story residential buildings and a private house were damaged, two cars were destroyed and four were damaged.
"The enemy drone attack continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Kyiv RMA urged.
On October 22, a young woman, a six-month-old baby, and a twelve-year-old girl died in Pohreby, Brovary district, due to an enemy attack on Kyiv region.
