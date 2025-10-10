Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shown

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
06:38 AM • 3230 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3840 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17791 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39478 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32730 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39626 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41508 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67719 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62685 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 28124 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 18449 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 18302 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 33860 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 18659 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 14887 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55171 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 67725 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62688 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 52218 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 83296 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55193 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 25208 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 39498 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 55960 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 69606 views
Actual
The New York Times
Brent Crude
The Washington Post
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2920 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv region, about 28,000 families in Brovary and Boryspil districts were left without electricity. In Brovary, three multi-story buildings, kiosks, and cars were damaged; there were no casualties.

Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, Russia's night attack affected two districts, including Brovary, leaving about 28,000 families without electricity. Critical and social infrastructure is being switched to generators, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy launched a massive combined attack with various types of missiles and attack drones. The energy infrastructure is under attack. Their goal is to leave us in the dark, without water and heat. Currently, about 28,000 families in Brovary and Boryspil districts are without power. Energy workers are already working to restore centralized electricity supply.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, invincibility points are being deployed in settlements. Each of them is provided with everything necessary to help the population.

We are switching critical and social infrastructure facilities to generators

- the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, "three multi-story buildings, 4 grocery kiosks were damaged in Brovary, two cars were destroyed and two were damaged." In multi-story buildings, according to him, facades were cut and windows were broken due to the blast wave.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population," he emphasized.

the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Night attack on Kyiv: 12 wounded, eight hospitalized - Klychko10.10.25, 08:17 • 2408 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary