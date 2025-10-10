Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, Russia's night attack affected two districts, including Brovary, leaving about 28,000 families without electricity. Critical and social infrastructure is being switched to generators, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy launched a massive combined attack with various types of missiles and attack drones. The energy infrastructure is under attack. Their goal is to leave us in the dark, without water and heat. Currently, about 28,000 families in Brovary and Boryspil districts are without power. Energy workers are already working to restore centralized electricity supply. - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, invincibility points are being deployed in settlements. Each of them is provided with everything necessary to help the population.

We are switching critical and social infrastructure facilities to generators - the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, "three multi-story buildings, 4 grocery kiosks were damaged in Brovary, two cars were destroyed and two were damaged." In multi-story buildings, according to him, facades were cut and windows were broken due to the blast wave.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population," he emphasized.

the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Night attack on Kyiv: 12 wounded, eight hospitalized - Klychko