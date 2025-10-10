Night attack on Kyiv: 12 wounded, eight hospitalized - Klychko

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 13539 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 32569 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 27787 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 34470 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 37950 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 61188 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57317 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27819 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22989 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47887 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 13585 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 13142 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 28469 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 13464 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 9324 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47777 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 61188 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57317 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47887 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 79167 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47776 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 22678 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 37076 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 53639 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 67285 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury

Night attack on Kyiv: 12 wounded, eight hospitalized - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on October 10, 12 people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized. In the capital, the movement of suburban trains on the Kyiv-Hrebinka section is complicated, and work is underway to eliminate infrastructure damage.

Night attack on Kyiv: 12 wounded, eight hospitalized - Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the consequences of the night shelling of the capital, which Russian troops carried out on the night of October 10. According to him, 12 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, and infrastructure was destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Klitschko's post on Telegram.

Details

Eight injured people are currently in hospitals, four are receiving necessary medical care on an outpatient basis. Medics are providing assistance to the wounded, and the condition of some of those hospitalized is assessed as moderately severe.

Suburban train traffic complicated in Kyiv on the Kyiv - Hrebinka section10.10.25, 07:33 • 982 views

Klitschko thanked the rescuers and doctors who promptly responded to the consequences of the attack, and also urged Kyiv residents not to ignore air raid signals.

The mayor emphasized that the work of utility and emergency services continues uninterruptedly - damage is being eliminated and infrastructure is being restored in the capital after the night shelling.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions after night attacks10.10.25, 08:07 • 632 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv