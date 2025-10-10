Night attack on Kyiv: 12 wounded, eight hospitalized - Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the consequences of the night shelling of the capital, which Russian troops carried out on the night of October 10. According to him, 12 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, and infrastructure was destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Klitschko's post on Telegram.

Details

Eight injured people are currently in hospitals, four are receiving necessary medical care on an outpatient basis. Medics are providing assistance to the wounded, and the condition of some of those hospitalized is assessed as moderately severe.

Klitschko thanked the rescuers and doctors who promptly responded to the consequences of the attack, and also urged Kyiv residents not to ignore air raid signals.

The mayor emphasized that the work of utility and emergency services continues uninterruptedly - damage is being eliminated and infrastructure is being restored in the capital after the night shelling.

