Man detained in Kyiv region for desecration of state flag: he faces up to three years in prison

In Yahotyn, Kyiv region, a man publicly tore down the flag of Ukraine from the facade of a store, the police detained the offender and notified him of suspicion, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, in the city of Yagotyn, the defendant allegedly tore down the state flag of Ukraine, which was fixed on the facade of a store.

"It has been established that the attacker, in the presence of bystanders, climbed over the railing, broke part of the wooden holder and tore off the state symbol. After that, he demonstratively crumpled the flag in his hands and fled the scene," the police said.

The man was identified as a 37-year-old local resident. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of desecration of a state symbol (Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code). The man faces up to three years in prison for his actions.

