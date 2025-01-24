Man detained in Kyiv region for desecration of state flag: he faces up to three years in prison

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100738 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108693 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111503 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132226 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103866 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117004 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120167 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114902 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37925 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35843 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135823 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157197 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35851 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120167 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140463 views
Man detained in Kyiv region for desecration of state flag: he faces up to three years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25680 views

A 37-year-old resident of Yahotyn publicly tore down and damaged the state flag of Ukraine from the facade of a store. Police detained the offender and served him a notice of suspicion under Article 338 of the Criminal Code.

In Yahotyn, Kyiv region, a man publicly tore down the flag of Ukraine from the facade of a store, the police detained the offender and notified him of suspicion, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, in the city of Yagotyn, the defendant allegedly tore down the state flag of Ukraine, which was fixed on the facade of a store. 

"It has been established that the attacker, in the presence of bystanders, climbed over the railing, broke part of the wooden holder and tore off the state symbol. After that, he demonstratively crumpled the flag in his hands and fled the scene," the police said.

The man was identified as a 37-year-old local resident. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of desecration of a state symbol (Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code). The man faces up to three years in prison for his actions.

State flag desecrated in Bila Tserkva: the person involved is wanted20.01.25, 12:58 • 33291 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
boryspilBoryspil
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

