State flag desecrated in Bila Tserkva: the person involved is wanted

The flag of Ukraine was desecrated in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, and police are investigating the incident. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the region on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the monitoring of the Internet, information about the desecration of the state symbol near one of the religious buildings was found," the police reported on social media.

The person involved in the offense is currently being identified and possible witnesses are being sought.

"Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the desecration of the state symbol (Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that a video appeared in social networks showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the center of Kyiv and playing Russian music near the memorial to fallen soldiers.

Police found teenagers involved in a scandalous incident in the city center.