“Smog in the capital arose for other reasons": Forests of Ukraine denies deterioration of air quality due to fires in forestries in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, all fires have been extinguished in the territories of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", while smog in Kyiv arose for other reasons, the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" said on Friday, UNN reports.

"All fires have been extinguished in the territories of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region: the smog in the capital arose for other reasons!" the State Enterprise ‘Forests of Ukraine’ posted on Facebook.

According to the company, the air quality has deteriorated significantly, with the pollution index rising to 150 points.

It was recommended to limit outdoor activities, especially for people with chronic diseases.

Experts predict that the situation will improve in a few hours, the company added

Currently, all fires in the territories of the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region have been extinguished and localized. The largest fires this week were in Ivankiv and Vyshedubechansky branches. The total area of the fires eliminated amounted to 202 hectares. - the message says

However, they noted that it is possible that other forest users near the capital could catch fire. Forest protection teams continue to be on duty.

Also this morning, employees of the Boryspil branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" discovered a new fire. The reason is the work of our air defense against enemy drones. The fire was localized on an area of 0.10 hectares. The situation is under control, there is no threat to the forests, the company emphasized.

Addendum

Earlier, the Ministry of Environmental Protection stated that the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in the air quality in the capital was forest fires in Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky and Fenevytsky forestries in Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes.