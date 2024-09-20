“Smog in the capital arose for other reasons": Forests of Ukraine denies deterioration of air quality due to fires in forestries in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
"Smog in the capital arose for other reasons": Forests of Ukraine denies deterioration of air quality due to fires in forestries in Kyiv region

“Smog in the capital arose for other reasons": Forests of Ukraine denies deterioration of air quality due to fires in forestries in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12547 views

The State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” stated that all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region have been eliminated. The smog in the capital was caused by other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.

In the Kyiv region, all fires have been extinguished in the territories of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine", while smog in Kyiv arose for other reasons, the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" said on Friday, UNN reports.

"All fires have been extinguished in the territories of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region: the smog in the capital arose for other reasons!" the State Enterprise ‘Forests of Ukraine’ posted on Facebook.

According to the company, the air quality has deteriorated significantly, with the pollution index rising to 150 points.

It was recommended to limit outdoor activities, especially for people with chronic diseases.

Experts predict that the situation will improve in a few hours, the company added

Currently, all fires in the territories of the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region have been extinguished and localized. The largest fires this week were in Ivankiv and Vyshedubechansky branches. The total area of the fires eliminated amounted to 202 hectares.

- the message says

However, they noted that it is possible that other forest users near the capital could catch fire. Forest protection teams continue to be on duty.

Also this morning, employees of the Boryspil branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" discovered a new fire. The reason is the work of our air defense against enemy drones. The fire was localized on an area of 0.10 hectares. The situation is under control, there is no threat to the forests, the company emphasized. 

Addendum

Earlier, the Ministry of Environmental Protection stated that the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in the air quality in the capital was forest fires in Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky and Fenevytsky forestries in Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
boryspilBoryspil
kyivKyiv

