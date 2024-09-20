“Smog in the capital arose for other reasons": Forests of Ukraine denies deterioration of air quality due to fires in forestries in Kyiv region
The State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” stated that all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region have been eliminated. The smog in the capital was caused by other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.
According to the company, the air quality has deteriorated significantly, with the pollution index rising to 150 points.
It was recommended to limit outdoor activities, especially for people with chronic diseases.
Experts predict that the situation will improve in a few hours, the company added
Currently, all fires in the territories of the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" in Kyiv region have been extinguished and localized. The largest fires this week were in Ivankiv and Vyshedubechansky branches. The total area of the fires eliminated amounted to 202 hectares.
However, they noted that it is possible that other forest users near the capital could catch fire. Forest protection teams continue to be on duty.
Also this morning, employees of the Boryspil branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" discovered a new fire. The reason is the work of our air defense against enemy drones. The fire was localized on an area of 0.10 hectares. The situation is under control, there is no threat to the forests, the company emphasized.
Addendum
Earlier, the Ministry of Environmental Protection stated that the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in the air quality in the capital was forest fires in Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky and Fenevytsky forestries in Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes.