Packages of medicines found in a vacant lot near Kyiv

In Boryspil, near Kyiv, packages with medicines were found in a vacant lot, police are working at the scene, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

Today, on September 26, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post about a large number of pharmaceuticals left by unknown persons in the open air on a land plot.

Currently, law enforcement officers of the Boryspil Police Department are conducting priority investigative actions. The police are examining the medicines in question and finding out their origin.

The incident is being documented, after which a legal qualification will be provided.