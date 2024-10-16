In Kyiv region, a 13-year-old boy fell from a train and suffered 90% of his body burns from electrocution
Kyiv • UNN
In Boryspil, a teenager fell from a stationary train car and received an electric shock. The boy was hospitalized with 2-3 degree thermal burns on 90% of his body.
In Boryspil, Kyiv region, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted at the railway station. The child is currently in the hospital. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
On October 15, at about 22:40, law enforcement officers received a report from a railway station employee that a guy had fallen from a train.
Law enforcement officers have previously established that the boy, ignoring safety rules, climbed over one of the cars of a stationary train, as a result of which he received an electric shock and was thrown to the ground.
The child was hospitalized to Boryspil Hospital in serious condition with 2-3 degree thermal burns - about 90% of the body surface.
