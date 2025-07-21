Explosions in Kyiv: air defense was active in the capital

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 21. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The sounds of explosions were heard in the southern part of the capital. They were also heard on the outskirts of Irpin.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense forces are working in the capital and urged citizens to stay in shelters.

Meanwhile, the Air Force (AF) warned of a missile threat throughout the country.

MiG-31K take-off recorded - reported the Air Force.

Already at 00:52, they announced the all-clear for the MiG-31K threat, while emphasizing that a massive attack by enemy strike UAVs was ongoing.

"Poltava, Kryvyi Rih, Boryspil, Berdychiv - stay in shelters!" - urged the Air Force.

Recall

According to monitoring resources, on the night of July 21, Russia deployed a submarine capable of carrying up to 6 Kalibr missiles from Novorossiysk into the Black Sea. The take-off of a Tu-95 from the Olenya airfield and over 110 enemy UAVs in the airspace of Ukraine were also recorded.

