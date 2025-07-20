A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian UAV attack

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 1684 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 16643 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 43493 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 32095 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 34228 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 100581 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 225167 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108844 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99006 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 97140 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
75%
742mm
Popular news
Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuatedJuly 19, 10:44 PM • 6912 views
Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander EuropeJuly 20, 12:02 AM • 9302 views
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including childrenJuly 20, 12:16 AM • 10255 views
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow OblastJuly 20, 01:19 AM • 18679 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a comaJuly 20, 01:49 AM • 13059 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 225167 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 149357 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 216547 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 237394 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 414820 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 21079 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 100581 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 144143 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 146818 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 151518 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

In Sumy region, a 78-year-old woman died as a result of a Russian drone attack on a residential area. Three residential buildings and several outbuildings burned down, rescuers extinguished the fire despite a repeated strike.

A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian UAV attack

In the Sumy region, a 78-year-old woman died due to a Russian drone attack on the residential sector of one of the villages. Three residential buildings and several outbuildings also burned down. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region due to a Russian UAV attack on the residential sector of one of the villages in the Sveska community. Three residential buildings and several outbuildings burned down.

- stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers were unable to promptly begin liquidating the consequences, as Russian invaders launched a repeated strike on the location where they were supposed to work.

Despite the high fire load and difficult security situation, State Emergency Service employees extinguished all fires.

"Emergency workers prevented the flames from spreading to two residential buildings located near the epicenter of the fire," the report says.

Addition

In Izium, as a result of a night shelling by four Russian drones, residential and private buildings were damaged. Two civilians were injured, and a fire broke out.

Shostka district of Sumy region is under daily shelling, the enemy deliberately hits the residential sector. There are no casualties, but there is destruction of houses.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Izium
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9