A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian UAV attack

In the Sumy region, a 78-year-old woman died due to a Russian drone attack on the residential sector of one of the villages. Three residential buildings and several outbuildings also burned down. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region due to a Russian UAV attack on the residential sector of one of the villages in the Sveska community. Three residential buildings and several outbuildings burned down. - stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers were unable to promptly begin liquidating the consequences, as Russian invaders launched a repeated strike on the location where they were supposed to work.

Despite the high fire load and difficult security situation, State Emergency Service employees extinguished all fires.

"Emergency workers prevented the flames from spreading to two residential buildings located near the epicenter of the fire," the report says.

Addition

In Izium, as a result of a night shelling by four Russian drones, residential and private buildings were damaged. Two civilians were injured, and a fire broke out.

Shostka district of Sumy region is under daily shelling, the enemy deliberately hits the residential sector. There are no casualties, but there is destruction of houses.