A car collides with a minibus in Kyiv region: one person is killed, four injured

In the Kyiv region, a car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a minibus, killing one person and injuring four others, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the accident occurred on October 7, around 20:00, on the Boryspil-Pereiaslav highway near the village of Yerkivtsi.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the driver of the Lada drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes Sprinter shuttle bus.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Lada died at the scene from his injuries. Among the 12 passengers of the Mercedes Sprinter, four citizens were injured. The victims are being examined by doctors.

The police are currently working at the scene.

